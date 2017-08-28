Black Mirror 4. Su Netflix sei nuovi episodi

Saranno sei i nuovi episodi della stagione quattro di Black Mirror, la serie horror-visionaria creata da Charlie Brooker che Netflix pubblicherà non prima della fine del 2017.

Sei episodi che, a giudicare dal trailer, spaziano dall'horror puro alla sci-fi vintage al cyberpunk.

Tra i registi degli episodi troviamo Jodi Foster (ep. Arkangel), Toby Haynes di Sherlock (ep. USS Callister), John Hillcoat (ep. Crocodile), Tim Van Patten di Game of Thrones (ep. Hang the DJ), David Slade di American Gods (ep. Metalhead) e Colm McCarthy di Sherlock (ep. Black Museum).

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)Regista: Jodie FosterScritto da: Charlie BrookerCast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)Regia: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)Scritto da: Charlie Brooker e William BridgesCast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)Regia: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)Scritto da: Charlie BrookerCast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)Regia: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)Scritto da: Charlie BrookerCast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)Regia: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)Scritto da: Charlie BrookerCast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)Regia: Colm McCarthyScritto da: Charlie Brooker