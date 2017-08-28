Black Mirror 4. Su Netflix sei nuovi episodi

Saranno sei i nuovi episodi della stagione quattro di Black Mirror, la serie horror-visionaria creata da Charlie Brooker che Netflix pubblicherà non prima della fine del 2017.
Sei episodi che, a giudicare dal trailer, spaziano dall'horror puro alla sci-fi vintage al cyberpunk.
Tra i registi degli episodi troviamo Jodi Foster (ep. Arkangel), Toby Haynes di Sherlock (ep. USS Callister), John Hillcoat (ep. Crocodile), Tim Van Patten di Game of Thrones (ep. Hang the DJ), David Slade di American Gods (ep. Metalhead) e Colm McCarthy di Sherlock (ep. Black Museum).
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)
Regista: Jodie Foster
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
USS Callister
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)
Regia: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker e William Bridges
Crocodile
Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)
Regia: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
Hang the DJ
Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)
Regia: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
Metalhead
Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)
Regia: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
Black Museum
Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)
Regia: Colm McCarthy
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
